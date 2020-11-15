Roots theatre takes stage
'Jamaican Roots Theatre, Then and Now' is the theme of this week's online discussion as part of the 10 Weeks in Jamaica: Theatre Conversations from Jamaica to the World series.
The panel discussion, which is part of the series from US-based Akiba Abaka Arts that is produced in partnership with local talent agency and production company RAW Management, aims to connect Jamaican theatre artists with a global platform of theatre makers looking to gain new knowledge, share best practices around progressive theatre-making, and engage members of the greater Caribbean Diaspora longing for familiar stories of home.
Today's event which will be streamed on Akiba Abaka Arts' YouTube page starting at 4:00 pm, will feature actors Keith “Shebada” Ramsay, MayLynne Lowe, and Volier “Maffie” Johnson.
The business of the Jamaican stage will form the basis of discussions next Sunday. The model employed by local producers Jambiz International will be shared by company principals Lenford Salmon and Glen “Titus” Campbell.
The series runs until January 3, 2021.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy