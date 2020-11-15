Roots theatre takes stage

'Jamaican Roots Theatre, Then and Now' is the theme of this week's online discussion as part of the 10 Weeks in Jamaica: Theatre Conversations from Jamaica to the World series.

The panel discussion, which is part of the series from US-based Akiba Abaka Arts that is produced in partnership with local talent agency and production company RAW Management, aims to connect Jamaican theatre artists with a global platform of theatre makers looking to gain new knowledge, share best practices around progressive theatre-making, and engage members of the greater Caribbean Diaspora longing for familiar stories of home.

Today's event which will be streamed on Akiba Abaka Arts' YouTube page starting at 4:00 pm, will feature actors Keith “Shebada” Ramsay, MayLynne Lowe, and Volier “Maffie” Johnson.

The business of the Jamaican stage will form the basis of discussions next Sunday. The model employed by local producers Jambiz International will be shared by company principals Lenford Salmon and Glen “Titus” Campbell.

The series runs until January 3, 2021.