Rosh Rebel upbeat about Lockdown
FOR singer Rosh Rebel, the lockdown imposed by the Government to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, has had positive and negative effects on her career.
Her latest single Lockdown with Me has opened doors.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on my career in several ways, both negative and positive I must say. For the first time, I got a good amount of airplay for my song Lockdown with Me. My music was also introduced to different markets outside of Jamaica and I also connected with persons from around the globe,” said Tosh Rebel.
She continued, “While the negative impact included not being able to perform on shows, a lot of good did come from this, having to do with my career. I mean, Lockdown with Me came about because of COVID-19, so I'm grateful.”
Lockdown with Me was recorded on the rhythm of the same name. DJ Densen and German producer .MLND produced it. It was released in September.
“The song is basically about using the lockdown to connect on an intimate level with your special person,” said Rosh Rebel.
Rosh Rebel, whose real name is Roshauna Dennis, has been pursuing a music career for the past three years. She is originally from Hanover.
“My journey in music has been an interesting one. It is one where I have learnt a lot of lessons and faced many challenges. But its worth it and I am grateful for the lessons and the blessings that I have received,” Rosh Rebel explained.
To date, she has worked with producers including Verley Reid of Illtraxx Records, Genesis of Square Records; Switzerland based Res Staudennman and Show Di Vybz Productions.
The video for Lockdown with Me was recently released. It was directed by Cos Media.
