Royalty hopes to set narrative

ROYALTY has high hopes for his debut album, Royal Priesthood , slated for release in August 2021.

The socially conscious 16-song set will be self-produced on the Royal Muzic imprint.

“I write music that speaks to the conscious and unconscious mind, body and spirit. I enquire [about], manifest and preserve the history of truth, and use my birthright and talent that are engraved in my essence to create conscious music that can reform and emancipate the mind of the mental[ly] dead that are lost in the diaspora and still in slumber,” he said.

“I like to be humble while shining the light on the truth and exposing the evil in the world,” he continued.

Royal Priesthood's track listing will include High Definition and Pleading.

“The inspiration for the creation of Pleading came about because of the increasing police brutality and injustice that is currently on the rise. The light must shine and the truth must be told,” he said.

Royalty was born Marlon Ingram in Cedar Valley, St Ann. He attended Clarksonville All-Age before migrating to Canada at 15. He lived in Canada for the past 22 years. Since 2005 he has embarked on his a music career.