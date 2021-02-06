Rozarro drops anthem

Fast-rising dancehall deejay and 6IX affiliate Rozarro is generating a buzz with Get Yuh Money Up , featuring Chronic Law.

“The feedback on the song has been wicked in the streets, especially [ Get Yuh] Money Up. Anytime it play, ah crazy forward. I have some videos to shoot in the coming weeks including the collabs with me and 'Law Boss' called [ Get Yuh] Money Up and one with Squash titled Out Deh, “ said Rozarro, whose real name is Tivel Rozoro Clarke.

Get Yuh Money Up was released five months ago on the Swagga Records label.

Rozarro intends to drop a few more singles in the coming months. He said he's excited to show his fans more of his sound, and to expand his audience internationally. When it comes to his music, he said he wants more than anything to give back to the world and inspire people as best he can.

“I create real, authentic music,” he said.

“Right now, me just ah do nuff recordings, and I am compiling my EP to release this summer. Producers ah link me, and ah send me riddims from all over the world so the career moving to another level right now,” he said.

He grew up in Manchioneal, Portland, where he attended Titchfield High School. He got involved in music at a very young age through the influence of his music-loving uncles.

“I am definitely destined for greatness in this business of music because of my flow, my melody and my creative lyrics,” he said.

He is presently promoting singles such as Map to Greatness and Nah Stress.