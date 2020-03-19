Rudie Classic keeps it moving

UK-based dancehall deejay Rudie Classic is currently on the island for a promotional visit regarding his single Move. He is, however, concerned about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“As an entertainer, it affects me because there are no parties to promote my latest single Move, but I understand that this is for the greater good,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Locally, there have been 15 people tested positive for COVID-19 with one confirmed death, which has broadsided several entertainment calendar events.

On Monday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness imposed several tough measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions include a ban on the opening of pubs, bars, and nightclubs for a period of seven days beginning yesterday.

Funerals, weddings, restaurants, cookshops, and churches can accommodate no more than 20 people.

“The epidemic is not affecting me personally because I don't know anyone who has the virus, but my flight back to the UK is next week. It's a fluid situation so I don't know what to expect, the European Union (EU) close dem borders. I am not giving into fear, it don't make any sense panic, just listen to the authorities, and self-isolate at this time and leave it in the hands of a higher power,” said Rudie Classic, whose given name is Earlington Bowes.

In the meantime, the EU is banning travellers from outside the bloc for 30 days in an unprecedented move to seal its borders amid the coronavirus crisis. Europe has been badly hit by the virus, which has killed 7,500 globally.

The measure is expected to apply to 26 EU territorities as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. UK citizens will be unaffected.The ban came as deaths continued to soar in Italy and Spain, and France began a strict lockdown.

“I called my booking agent today about my flight to UK, but they said they will send me an email if things changed,” he said.

He is, however, continuing radio promotions for Move. The song was released on September 13, 2019 on the Primetime Music and Upisit production labels, and is available on a number of download platforms.

He grew up in the Callaloo Bed/Riverton areas before moving to Portmore. He started his music career while attending Edith Dalton James High. He began to experiment with dancehall and recorded his first song, Hey Mummy, in 1999 for a label called Xcon Entertainment. He visited several local studios as he fine-tuned his craft. He migrated in 1999 but always returns to Jamaica yearly to visit.

He is promoting other songs such as Feel the Vibe, Ruff Out Yah, and What's Popping Up in Here?