Rum Fest returns bigger

JAMAICA Rum Festival is poised to outdo its massive 2019 staging with a stellar line-up of musical talents.

This year's staging is slated for Hope Gardens in St Andrew on Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1, 2020.

The event — presented by J Wray & Nephew Limited's Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism through its agency, the Tourism Enhancement Fund — aims to promote Brand Jamaica, particularly Kingston as a tourism and local entertainment destination by showcasing our country's cultural excellence in rum, food and music.

“Our aim is to interactively inform Jamaicans and tourists alike about all things Jamaican — rum, music, food, and other aspects of our cultural fabric as a people,” said Marsha Lumley, marketing director, J Wray and Nephew Limited.

“On both festival days, Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum will be hosting interactive seminars that will feature our Master Blender Joy Spence and Senior Blender David Morrison, respectively. Spence, the world's first female master blender, will be leading a seminar that will take participants through the unique provenance of Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum blends. Mr Morrison, in his seminar, will focus on the versatility of our liquid gold and how you can create the perfect cocktail at home,” detailed Lumley.

“Appleton Estate has long been providing a medium for Jamaican music with platforms such as 'Appleton Estate Signature Nights' and Jamaica's 'National Rum Day'. With our intended mix of fast-rising and seasoned reggae and dancehall performers, this augurs well for our continued alignment with Jamaican cultural pillars, like Appleton Estate, which play a role in shaping our global identity as a nation,” Lumley highlighted.

Other brands within the portfolio, including Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, Sangster's Rum Cream and Charley's JB Rum, will also have interactive spaces at the festival, in addition to Monymusk Plantation Special Reserve Rum, Hampden Estate and Rum Fire.

Slated to perform are the Orville Hall-led Dance Xpressionz, Ky-Mani Marley, Ding Dong alongside Ravers Clavers, Cham, Cocoa Tea, Freddie McGregor, Capleton and Protoje.

Fast-rising acts Mortimer and Indie Allen are also on the bill.