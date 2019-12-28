Rum For Christmas on today

After two years of hosting its signature Rum For Breakfast party series, Bacchanal Jamaica is introducing a Christmas edition: Rum For Christmas.

“We didn't want to just have another party; there are so many parties happening right now, and we wanted to have our signature party. Of course, this one will have a Christmas twist to it — from the food straight down to the bar. It's also not a strict carnival event per se. It's just our way of saying merry christmas to our Bacchanal family,” co-director of Bacchanal, Michael Ammar Jr, told the Jamaica Observer.

The brunch edition begins at 7:00 am today at Hope Zoo in St Andrew.

Ammar Jr is pleased with the ticket sales.

“The ticket sales have been good; it's a new event so some people still don't know about it, but the sales have been good and we expect a good crowd,” he said.

Deejays Nicco, Marlon Musique, Duchess, Tyler and Cyclone are rostered to provide musical selections.

The Bacchanal co-director guarantees patrons an unforgettable time.

“It's going to be a fun party; it's not like those commercial party where you have several booths and people come out to buy and trust costumes... it's a fete. It's one of those events where you put on your nice pretty clothes and come have a great time. It's not a stand-up-and-look event or a picture-taking event,” said Ammar Jr.