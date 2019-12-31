Rum For Christmas was a winner

No matter the season, it seems soca lovers will always turnout to fete. This was the case at Bacchanal Jamaica's first staging of breakfast party Rum For Christmas (RFC) on Saturday.

“It's quite successful. The new venue works well; there's lots of shade and it's big enough that people can stay in the party and also come and cool out. I am very happy with the turnout,” Michael Ammar Jr, co-director of Bacchanal Jamaica, told the Jamaica Observer.

The event was held at the Hope Zoo location in St Andrew. However, it was shifted to a shadier section on the property to combat the mid-morning heat.

As the sounds of the eastern Caribbean pulsated through the air, scores of patrons were seen singing and dancing along to trending hits courtesy of deejays Nicco, Tyler, Duchess, Marlon Musique and Cyclone. The crowd went wild when favourites such as Savannah Grass, Famalay, Run Wid It and Soca Kingdom were introduced. Those who had an appreciation for other genres of music were also appeased. Deejay Duchess threw in a mixture of R&B and dancehall, as well as retro hits that were duly received.

There was also unlimited servings of food and drinks, that many could not get enough. From breakfast to lunch and dinner options, nobody left the party on an empty stomach.

Ammar Jr explained that the same planning techniques that are used to execute Rum For Breakfast, were used to make RFC a success.

“It's just feeding off the Rum For Breakfast legacy and also people are just hyped about that, so we're really excited about that,” he said.

The co-director added that RFC was introduced as part of Bacchanal's 20th anniversary celebrations.

“The whole calendar is celebrating our 20th anniversary, because we have two brand-new events and one that we had for the first time last year…but everybody knows about our big, big event which is Bacchanal J'Ouvert,” he said.

Attendees travelled from near and far to share the RFC experience. Teacher Marlene McMullin flew all the way from the United States to be there.

“It is my first time attending any Bacchanal event and I love it. I hope that my teaching schedule will allow me to attend road march next year,” she told the Observer.

Meanwhile, lab technician Marie Hemsley said she has attended every Bacchanal party for the past couple years.

“I have attended all the Rum For Breakfast parties and the vibe is the same here today. Have also been to J'Ouvert and anything else they introduce. I really love it,” she said.