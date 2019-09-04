Runkus gives all on 99%

99% , the latest song from singjay Runkus, has been released by Delicious Vinyl Island. It is the first single from classisHim , an album scheduled for release by the California independent company in early 2020.

The song samples Fade Away, the classic 1975 track by Junior Byles. On it, Runkus does some rapping, a departure from the roots-reggae of his previous work, but he told the Jamaica Observer that testing the waters is nothing new for him.

“This song is not very different from my previous work in the sense that whilst releasing traditional reggae/dancehall music produced by other labels, I was always experimenting and creating hybrid and forward-sounding music simultaneously, in private. So, the only difference is that these experiments are getting to [see] the light of day,” he said.

Runkus (real name Romario Bennett) revealed that he has spent most of the past year recording tracks for classisHim which will contain 14 songs. It will be released three years after Orientation, his second EP; Move Yuh Foot, his first, came out in 2015.

The EPs were released by small companies in Europe which helped give Runkus a presence in that region. He has toured there several times, performing on top festivals such as Summerjam, Rototom and Geel.

An offshoot of the Delicious Vinyl company that thrived with hip-hop acts like Tone Loc and The Pharcyde during the 1980s and 1990s, Delicious Vinyl Island has a larger profile with the potential to break Runkus into the lucrative American market.

“A label like Delicious Vinyl Island, working with my label Runkus Music and I, provides a sense of direction, clarity and professionalism that is needed in this ever-changing industry. Possibilities are boundless when it comes to the music and distribution, based on the genuine love and consistent effort,” said Runkus. “Delicious Vinyl has a long track record of success in the music business and, with Delicious Vinyl Island, they are putting their resources into Jamaican music in a way that stands to elevate the visibility of the music as a whole.”

Delicious Vinyl Island has released songs by other Jamaican reggae acts including Yaadcore, Lila Ike, Natural High Music and Royal Blu.