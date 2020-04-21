Rvssian sets trend

No Me Ame , a song by the late American rapper Juice WRLD and Puerto Rican singer/rapper Anuel AA is all the rage in the United States. It is produced by Jamaican Rvssian.

Song and video were released on Friday by Head Concussion Records/Sony Latin.

It became the number two-trending video on YouTube and amassed more than 6.1 million views up to Sunday. In an interview with the Jamaica Obsserver, Rvssian (real name Tarik Johnston) explained how the collaboration came about.

“I was recording with Anuel in Miami and we made this track and immediately said Juice WRLD would fit this song. Anuel thought it was a great idea as well, as they had mutual respect for each other's talent. So, I contacted Juice and he and his team loved it and we made it happen,” he said.

No Me Ame was recorded months before Juice WRLD died last December from an accidental overdose at age 21.

“Juice WRLD reminded me of Vybz Kartel in terms of how quick he was. He could go off the top of his head about anything. Fast worker, melodic, focused and always in the studio,” Rvssian shared.

It wasn't the first time the Jamaican producer worked with the emerging artiste.

“I knew him since 2018 and I worked on his album Death Race for Love. I produced a song titled Ring Ring. No Me Ame was recorded before he passed. We recorded like six more songs,” he said.

Just hours after song and video debuted, the video was in the top 5 trending on YouTube. Rvssian expects big things.

“I wasn't surprised. I knew this song was special from we made it. Plus, we went our hardest to pay homage and respect to Juice WRLD's legacy in this video.”

Juice WRLD's hit songs include Lucid Dreams, Fine China (with rapper Future), All Girls Are The Same, Bandit and Robbery. He charted 25 times on the Billboard Hot 100 in less than two years. The rapper, whose real name was Jarad A Higgins, was named Billboard's Top New Artiste at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May last year.

Rvssian has produced a string of hits including Blessed by Shenseea, and Straight Jeans and Fitted with Vybz Kartel. He has collaborated with artistes including J Capri, Farruko, Bad Bunny, Demarco, Shaggy, French Montana, Post Malone, and Cardi B.