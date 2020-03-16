Rygin King cuts tour

Dancehall artiste Rygin King and his management team will be cutting their European tour short, and attempting to leave the Netherlands to return home.

“The shows in Italy and France have been cancelled. It appears all of the reggae festivals for the summer have been cancelled; this pandemic ah go like yellow fever. This change the whole world,” Rygin King's manager, Rohan Ramsay said.

The first show was held on March 2 in Zurich, Switzerland, and Rygin King had sold-out performances in Germany and Amsterdam.

“The shows in Germany, especially those in Zurich and Berlin showed that Rygin King's popularity is growing in Europe, but one of the best shows was in Amsterdam where the club was full, the songs get a four-corner forward, the Europeans loved the energy and the vibes,” Ramsay said.

The tour was slated to end on March 15 in Helsinki, Finland. The artiste will no longer head to Italy and France as the shows have been cancelled. He will no longer head to Accra, Ghana, where he was selected to perform alongside Baby Cham on March 21.

“We're trying to get a flight to leave the Netherlands on Tuesday and head back to Jamaica. We're going to drive to Brussels in Belgium and get a direct flight into Jamaica,” Ramsay said.

Rygin King will join the multitude of visitors fleeing the contagion spreading across Europe. Americans have been scrambling to cut vacations short and rebook flights to the US this weekend as Europe continues to lock down towns and cities. Italy has tightened its lock down as the death toll from COVID-19 surged to 1,441 while the French authorities report that the country is getting ready to close all cafés, restaurants, clubs, and cinemas. Spain has declared a state of emergency and is telling people to stay indoors for two weeks, except for emergencies, to buy food or to go to work.

When he returns to Jamaica, Rygin King will resume work on his album. The album will feature production work from Colin “Bulby” York, Sly and Robbie and other notable producers like the English DJ, and producer Toddla T.