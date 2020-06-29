Rygin King shot, critical

Up to press time, dancehall deejay Rygin King was in critical condition at hospital after being one of several people shot while leaving an event yesterday morning.

The Jamaica Observer understands that a woman was also killed in the incident.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's information arm, the Corporate Communications Unit, confirmed the incident. They were, however, unable to furnish any further details.

“We are calling around to see if we can get some more information,” the officer on duty told the Observer.

In March, Rygin King made the news for an outburst at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, after being processed by health officials screening people returning from countries hard hit by the novel coronavirus. He subsequently apologised to his fans and the Jamaican Government.

“We admit that the artiste did become a bit boisterous during an exchange with the airport authorities, but this was merely a result of the stress of the journey. At the time he landed in Jamaica, Rygin King had been travelling for 17 hours straight to make it to the island from Belgium via the Dominican Republic,” read a statement from the deejay's management team.

“The stress of the arduous journey, coupled with the reality that the artiste had been forced to cut his tour abruptly, losing shows in Europe and Africa, and racking up significant financial losses created a potentially contentious situation. The artiste was then forced to wait four additional hours for processing. These factors may have led to frayed nerves, and for that we apologise to the fans, the hard-working airport staff and security, as well as the authorities. We respect the members of the hard-working staff at the airport who are working on the front lines trying to keep Jamaicans safe from the threat posed by the coronavirus,” the statement continued.

Born Matthew Smith, Rygin King hails from Montego Bay, and has been pursuing music professionally since he left high school. He is known songs including How Mi Grow, Tuff, and Things Gon Change.

— Brian Bonitto