Rytical on gun, ammo rap
ON-THE-RISE dance hall deejay Rytical was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition on Thursday.
The artiste, whose given name is Rohan McFarlane, reportedly spent the night in a jail cell at the Bull Bay Police Station.
Checks with his East Syde Records management team confirmed that the deejay was in custody but they were tight-lipped about the details.
“We already have a lawyer in place to deal with the situation,” said a representative from East Syde Records, who requested anonymity.
Reports from the Elletson Road police are that about midday, police were on patrol in the community when McFarlane, 25, was seen acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the police. He was questioned and his car searched and a Taurus .380 pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition found. He was subsequently arrested and charged, and will spend the weekend in jail.
Rytical, who is known for the singles Cookie Jar and King Inna War, is the third deejay who has been charged with illegal possession of firearm in the last four months.
Laden was convicted of an illegal possession of firearm charge and sentenced to four years imprisonment while Tommy Lee Sparta will return to court on February 3 to face his illegal possesion of firearm charge.
