Ryzin getting a dancehal buzz

Ryzin plans to shake up the dancehall scene with his recently released single titled Dancehall Badness .

The track, recorded on Chimney Records' Style a Style rhythm, was released online two weeks ago.

Since then, Dancehall Badness has been generating a huge buzz.

“The feedback online is crazy. The song is getting a lot of hits on YouTube. It's also getting strong support from DJs in Jamaica, the US and the UK, ” said Ryzin.

He plans to shoot a video to keep the momentum going.

“This isn't an official single. I just heard the Style a Style rhythm and decided to do a freestyle on it because it bad. It's the hottest rhythm out right now. I'm going to shoot a video for Dancehall Badness and drop it soon, ” he said.

Ryzin is also promoting a single titled Nuh Regula which was released on his Roxie Records imprint last year.

“This song is also doing well, it's getting a lot of support from DJs all over the world. I released the video for it late last year and it's getting a lot of hits on YouTube,” he said.

The entertainer said he is busy in the studios working several projects that will be released throughout the year.

Ryzin, whose given name is Damion Livingston, was born and raised in Kingston. Some of his other songs are Closet, Low Mi Style, Brogad and Buss Head.