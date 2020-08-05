Sheryl Evans looks to Africa

SHERYL Evans has a deep passion for African music and culture. So, three years ago, she formed Mama Africa Records.

Since then, the Jamaica-born, United States-based CEO of Mama Africa Records worked with several acts, including Jamaican artistes Vanzo and Deep Jahi.

“Fusion best describes the musical style of Mama Africa Records because most of the instruments are cross-over beats added to our 'secret sauce' which makes Mama Africa Records unique,” Evans told the Jamaica Observer.

“I love music so it's my passion and determination that eventually got me there. It started as a hobby, and I have family and friends who were already involved in music. I also did music lessons in drum and bass guitar before getting into music production, so this is just me pursuing one of my passions.”

Based in New Jersey, the label is selective with the artistes that it aligns with.

“The artistes have to be talented, creative and unique. We are currently working on a number of projects, but have some music that are specifically for the Mama Africa movement,” she said.

The label's first release was News by Vanzo in 2017, while Deep Jahi's contribution was Time.

“Mama Africa Records's main objective is to advance the movement of a new Golden Age in Africa by funding the African dream. We celebrate our African Culture and honour our heroic African ancestors. We believe in preserving our traditional ways of livity and also to strive for the unification of Africa, the unity of all Africans globally, and reparations to repair the damage from the African holocaust with the possibility of repatriation to Africa for the African Diaspora,”

Said Evans, “We want to get Africa-centered education taught in school systems worldwide. We desire to bring awareness to many issues we face in Africa and to actively mobilise operations on the ground towards implementing real solutions.”