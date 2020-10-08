Sa-Fiya does ode to reggae

SINGER Sa-Fiya Adams is paying ode to the genre with her latest single Reggae Inna Mi System .

“The song was written by myself and Bobby Treasure (producer) and was inspired by our love for reggae music and its positive impact on everyone it touches,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

It was officially released on August 21 and produced by Treasure Chest Productions.

The track appears on the Hot Step rhythm, which also features other artistes including Jah Mason, Anthony B, and Turbulence.

Described as an “easygoing reggae song with an old-school flow”, the singer said Reggae Inna Mi System has been performing well since its release.

“The feedback has been really positive so far. I've gotten some really good support from deejays in Kenya and many other places,” Adams said.

Adams admitted that working with Treasure Chest Productions is a blessing.

“It's a dream come true working with Treasure Chest Productions. I'm working with a company that understands me and my musical needs and one that allows me to be myself so it's been a blessing,” she said.

Like every other entertainer, Adams is feeling the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I'm not able to go out and physically promote my music or interact with my fans but thanks to social media, there is still a lot that can be done. Plans were in place for the release of a music video but that had to be postponed due to restrictions,” Adams said, whose career began in the 1990s.

“My career officially started in 1998 when I started recording and performing with the 4x4 band whilst living in Haiti. As far back as I can remember I've always had a love for music,” she said.

She hopes to continue on a path to stardom.

“I hope to continue to solidify my desire for greatness doing something that I really love. Music is my passion,” said the singer.

Adams is known for other tracks like Vroom, Vroom, Vroom and Smillie Smillie.