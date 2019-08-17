Sadike offers encouragement with Affi Try

Hanover-based deejay Sadike draws inspiration for his music from current affairs. On Affi Try, his latest song, he encourages the Jamaican vendor.

“I like seeing people hustling in the hot sun and the type of things they're doing just to survive and to be able to send their children to school and to pay their bills. This song is mainly to encourage them because of their dedication to what they are doing,” he said.

Affi Try is produced by Montego Bay's Show Di Vybz Records.

Sadike made his recording debut two years ago with Weh Di Cup Deh featuring Sanity. It was produced by Flash Records. Since then, he has made a name in western Jamaica, working with production houses including Kai Kai Records, Ten Step Records, West Click Records, Street Side College Entertainment, and Dean O Dean Records.

“I am looking forward to achieving my goals in music. I just want to spread positive messages and entertain people,” said Sadike (given name Sadique Salmon).

A past student of Merlene Ottey High School in Hanover, Sadike developed a passion for music there by beating on desks. Those impromptu jams were his first attempts at creating rhythms.

Braff We Braff (featuring Sejeico) and Pa rtner in Crime are some of his previous recordings.

This weekend, Sadike performs at Slippery When Wet in Westmoreland.