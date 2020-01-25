Safaree gets Straitt to the point

JAMAICAN-BORN American rapper Safaree is looking to make a huge impact with his debut album.

“I just want people to see the growth, and I want people to love the music. I want people to spread the word…I really want everyone to take this serious because I put a lot into this. We were working on this project over the year, so it's a big deal for me,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The 11-track album, Straitt, was released yesterday. It was produced by Ricky Blaze.

Safaree (given name Safaree Samuels) said he drew on personal experiences to complete the project.

“The inspiration behind the album is life and different times coming with different lessons; and I just thought it was time for me to put out this and just show people where I'm at — musically, career-wise, and just with everything I'm trying to do,” he said.

The album features several genre, including Afrobeat, hip hop, and Caribbean rhythms.

There are collabs with Ricky Blaze, Sean Kingston, Luminous, Papoose and Phresher.

Safaree also has several favourites on his new project.

“I like So Hard…but I would have to say it's between Parasites and Purpose of Love. Purpose of Love is just a real detailed song about where I am in life right now,” he stated.

The rapper started his musical career, in the group called Hoodstars, approximately 10 years ago. In 2015, he went solo and released the mixtape It Is What It Is, Volume 1.

He is also known for songs such as Stunt Daddy (2017), No Pressure, and No Feelings (2018).

The 41-year-old was born in Kingston, before migrating to Brooklyn, New York. He revealed that his entire family is Jamaican, and his background inspires the music he produces.

“My Jamaican roots definitely inspire what I do in my music. That's all I listen to; that's all I vibe to. It's like I'm mixing that with a little bit of the hip hop; but I just love the vibe and energy or reggae and dancehall,” said Safaree.

With local favourites such as Bounty Killer, Popcaan, Ding Dong and Beenie Man, the rapper says he hopes to work on collabs with some Jamaican talents.

“I want to do something with Popcaan. I also want to do something with Buju…that would be legendary, and Vybz Kartel,” he said.