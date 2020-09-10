Sajay sparkles like a diamond

MUSIC producer Sajay is pleased with his latest rhythm, Uncut Diamond .

According to him, the rhythm's versitility will accommodate any artiste style. So far, it features Jamaican dancehall deejay Ch4se and Kenyan singer Cathy Matete.

“I have known Ch4se for years and Cathy, I have been talking to over the Internet. Ch4se was on the riddim first, I was working on an EP for him then I decided to put her [Cathy Matete] on the riddim,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Ch4se's track on the project is called I'll Save My Love, while Matete's is titled Shine Your Light.

Sajay describes Uncut Diamond as “lovers rock with a bit of pop flavour”. It was released in May on his Sajay Productions imprint.

Sajay (given name Roymane Alexader) started the label since the early 2000s. According to him, the United Kingdom-based firm is a descendant of Volcano Records which was led by his uncle, Henry “Junjo” Lawes.

Born in Waterhouse, Kingston, Lawes was an influential producer in the 1980s. He was murdered gangland- style in London in 1999.

With a diverse style of music which includes dancehall, reggae, roots-reggae and fusion, Sajay Productions has released a slew of hits over time, boasting collaborations with some of the biggest names in the local industry. Its first production was the Quicky Riddim, which featured Sizzla, George Nooks, Luciano, Turbulence and Anthony B. In addition, the producer was responsible for the Rainfall Riddim, which featured Bugle, Vybrant and more, as well as the Holding Firm Riddim, the recently released Breadwinner Riddim and Diseases Rebirth, which was a redo of the Diseases Riddim. The label also worked with Turbulence on his album, The Journey.

The producer said he has another project in the pipeline.

“Going forward, even more high-quality productions can be expected from Sajay Productions. One such project is the Black Vein Riddim slated to be released this month. This riddim will feature artistes such as Kabaka Pyramid, Dwayne Stephenson, Bugle, Lutan Fyah, Ch4se, and Cathy Matete. Production is also continuing on Ch4se's forthcoming EP, which already has three completed songs so far,” he said.