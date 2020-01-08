Salute to business

VANA Taylor, president of the St Ann Chamber of Commerce, is happy for the business Rebel Salute brings to her parish. The annual two-day festival is scheduled for January 17-18 at Grizzly Plantation Cove.

“We are grateful for all the work that the festival contributes to St Ann. In fact, we love it so much that we are thinking about asking them to do another one sometime in September,” Taylor told Jamaica Observer.

She noted that the show provides a surge for the financial system of Jamaica's largest parish.

“Rebel Salute is very important to the economy of St Ann because it comes right after the Christmas season and usually our hotels and stays are empty by the 5th of January. So, what this (Rebel Salute) does is give a big boost for the hotel and business sector. When we have the tourists, they come for about five-seven days,” she said.

Rebel Salute has been in existence since 1994; in 2013, the Jamaica Tourist Board reported the event had the highest number of tourists in the audience of any music festival in Jamaica. It originally started as a birthday celebration for promoter Tony Rebel (given name Patrick Barrett), but has evolved into a multifaceted event with everything from cultural booths to marijuana forums.

According to Taylor, St Ann benefits financially through a web of transactions.

“Everybody is able to earn from the concert. From the airports, to both the hotels and Airbnbs and the locals on the street. 'Cause what happens is, some people spend big on our all-inclusive hotels, increasing a demand for goods and some spend on other accommodations that have them supporting restaurants and bars in the parish,” she disclosed.

Organisers promise a stellar line-up of performances this year. Heading the list of acts are Nigerian Afrobeats act Patoranking, Ugandan artiste/politician Bobi Wine, who performed last year; Michael Rose, The Wailers, The Wailing Souls, Dawn Penn, Wayne Marshall, Marcia Aitken, Anthony Malvo, Wayne Wonder, Cat Coore, Luciano, Perfect, Capleton, Leroy Gibbons, Terri Ganzie, Chezidek, The Mighty Diamonds, Koffee, Mr Easy, Jahbouks, Anu Brian Gold, Bushman, Queen Ifrica, Leroy Smart, Chalice, Yellowman, Agent Sasco, Horace Andy, Half Pint, Ken Boothe, Mr Vegas, Nesbeth, Turbulence, Louie Culture, Echo Minott, Jesse Royal, and Rodney Pryce (aka Bounty Killer).

Tony Rebel says more acts will be announced.

“This is one of the greatest reggae shows and we are glad for the work that Tony and the team has put into St Ann and we will continue to work and support them,” Taylor added.