Samantha J has bouncing baby boy
MONTHS after dancehall-pop singer Samantha J announced her pregnancy to the world, she has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.
On Thursday, the Tight Up Skirt singer took to Instagram to share a video of her and baby Trillion sharing their first moments. It shows the 23-year-old mother looking into her son's eyes as he lies tightly wrapped in a blanket. It is widely speculated that she gave birth in a Florida hospital.
Prior to announcing her pregnancy, Samantha J (given name Samantha Gonsalves) was missing from the entertainment scene due to a horrific accident she had in Belize, which left her nursing a broken jaw and teeth, a fractured wrist and several fractured ribs.
She revealed that she suddenly fell down a flight of stairs, while making her way from her room.
Since news of her son's birth hit the Internet, scores of social media users have been extending congratulatory wishes.
“Congrats to her!” wrote Rebecca Holiness, while Albertina Bereza said: “Congrats Sami! Best wishes for you and your baby.”
Maryam Husain wrote, ”OMG (Oh my, God) congrats on the baby boy! Would love to hear the birth story if you're willing to share.”
The Ocho Rios-based singer won the 2014 Youth View Award for Favourite Breakout Celebrity with Tight Skirt. Her follow-up single is Hot Gal Anthem.
In May 2014, she signed to Columbia Records, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.
— Kediesha Perry
