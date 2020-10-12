Samantha's second coming

Supreme Ventures' lottery draw presenter Samantha Williams is the new Miss Universe Jamaica North East titleholder.

Williams was one of several contestants from a casting call held at Jewels Resort in St Ann early this year. She previously entered in 2015 and finished second.

“I decided to re-enter the pageant this year because I felt like this is the year that the world should see how much I've grown since the last time I entered. The first time I was only 21 years old, and though that experience inevitably changed me, now at 25 I am more sure of self. I have a tunnel vision of what I want to achieve and I'm ready to take the crown,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer on the weekend.

Asked what she felt gave her the edge this time, Williams said: “Being in the pageant five years ago I gained a lot of experience, and the platform gave me the push to figure out the best version of myself. I have matured over the past period. However, after completing my degree in journalism, I have become more outgoing, my communication skills have sharpened, and I am more confident that I can enhance lives from this competition.”

She shared what she would like to accomplish during her reign.

“I want to be more active in my community and I would love to be able to build a relationship with an organisation that involves women's health and empowerment, where even after my reign I am actively helping them to achieve their mission.”

Williams is from Ocho Rios, St Ann. She studied at the Caribbean School of Media and Communication (CARIMAC) at The University of the West Indies' Mona campus. She presently resides in Kingston.

Boutique pageants are not new. The process involves selecting a winner from a group of girls without going through the various stages of a pageant. Former Miss Universe Jamaica titleholders Christine Straw (2004), Carolyn Yapp (2009), and Kerrie Baylis (2013) were crowned from boutique pageants.

The new franchise holder for Miss Universe Jamaica North East is Ernesto Castro, a well known fashion designer. Castro designed one of the outfits worn by 2016 Miss Universe Jamaica titleholder Isabel Dalley at the Miss Universe finals held at the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines.

Williams will now compete in the 2020 staging of the Miss Universe Jamaica pageant. The eliminations are set for October 24, while the grand coronation is scheduled for the end of November.

The current Miss Universe Jamaica titleholder is Iana Tickle Garcia from Montego Bay, St James.

Other regional queens for this year's Miss Universe Jamaica finals are: Shanique Thompson — Miss Universe Jamaica Central; Alexia Royal-Eatmon — Miss Universe Jamaica East; and Lineisha Davis — Miss Universe Jamaica North West.

Miss Universe Jamaica West will be crowned on Saturday.