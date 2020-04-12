Samory I's joy in the time of COVID-19

Conscious reggae singer Samory I has found joy in the midst of the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.

The artiste known for his critically acclaimed début album Black Gold and the hit single Rasta Nuh Gangsta, welcomed his first child, a son named Jahseh Chantory Frazer, on March 21, during the height of the increased restrictions due to COVID-19.

“In a time like this when so many people are dying all over the world due to this COVID-19 , it is such a blessing for me to welcome life at this time. Both of us, his mother and I, were very afraid based on everything that was happening around us, but life is life, we are grateful, we are overjoyed, and we are truly giving thanks and just taking it one day at a time,” he shared with the Jamaica Observer.

Despite his joy at the birth of his first born, the effect of the global crisis on his chosen field of endeavour is not missed on the dreadlocked singer. In fact the birth has made Samory I a lot more introspective.

“When I look at the fact that now I had so many plans for the coming months which would have helped me to earn so I can take care of my son. Right now all these plans are on hold. There are shows here in Jamaica which have had to be cancelled. I had plans to release new music, I was putting together a new EP and was about to shoot music videos for some of these new tracks… all that has been put on hold with this social distancing and all the other regulations due to COVID-19,” he noted.

Among his plans which are in limbo at this time is a three-month tour of the United States along with American hip-hop artist Don Panama and Katch A Fire, the roots-reggae band from Hamilton, New Zealand, both of whom had invited the Jamaican to open for them on their tour of the US.

“Usually once it is summer we head to Europe, but this year since we got these two offers we thought it would be best to showcase our work to a North American audience for the first time on a tour. We met Don Panama at Kayafest in the US. We were at a get-together during the festival. We spoke and we just like the vibe and decided we would do this together. But right now everything is in shambles. COVID-19 jus mash up everything. Right now we just have to wait and see what a gwaan,” Samory I noted.

The artiste is using this time wisely. Making sure that he is prepared to hit the ground running as far as his musical career is concerned, but also using this downtime to bond with his newborn son.

“I really just focus on my son. He is my driving force at this time. His birth has come at such a great time as it tek mi mind off some of the things, and I can just focus on him. Musically I am always writing music and keeping active that once this thing is over, we out deh again,” he said.