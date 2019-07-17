Sandz shifts on cops' report

ORGANISERS of party series Sandz have contradicted police reports that shots were fired at their event, held at Woodbine Mall in Etobicoke, Canada, on Sunday.

In a release sent to the Jamaica Observer yesterday, organisers said they intend to “put to rest any rumours that may circulating”.

“A gentleman was injured due to an act of violence that had no place in our event. He sustained injuries from an altercation with another patron and was taken to the hospital for treatment. It has been confirmed by Toronto Police spokesperson, David Hopkins, that there were no gunshots fired at the event and no one was injured due to gun violence,” the release said in part.

“There were minor injuries reported as a result of the crowd dispersing, people running, and broken glass. Significant focus has been placed on ensuring that all individuals with injuries receive the medical attention needed. Sandz Toronto was planned to be an unforgettable and positive experience. It's very unfortunate that the selfish and senseless altercation between a few patrons jeapardized the safety and well-being of many. Thank you for your continued support and understanding,” it continued.

Several Canadian news agencies reported that shots were discharged at the event.

“They found evidence a gun had been fired, but nobody was shot,” said Hopkins in the Global News on Monday.

The Canadian Broadcast Commission's (CBC) News reported that: “Police say they also found a bullet, although no one was shot.” That report was posted Sunday and updated on Monday.

According to Canadian media, an altercation ensued between two men at the venue around 7:00 pm which resulted in one being struck with an object, and shots subsequently fired. There were no accounts of gunshot injuries, but several people were assessed for minor injuries at the scene, and at least one was taken to hospital as a precaution.

This is not the first controversy for Sandz.

Its 2018 new year's edition, held at 7th Harbour in Kingston, left many people disgruntled, after partygoers parked along the Palisadoes strip, inconveniencing commuters to and from Norman Manley International Airport. The traffic backed up two miles to the Rockfort community.

A day later, directors issued a formal apology to the public.

Sandz was first staged in 2014. Held four times a year in Jamaica, it also has editions in Florida and New York.