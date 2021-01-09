Sanka joins 'million' club

ON-THE-RISE dancehall singjay Sanka is ecstatic that his collaborative single, Best Wi Eva Feel featuring Nickiesha, has hit the one-million view mark on the YouTube platform — the first time that he has achieved that particular feat.

“Mi feel good inna miself. Mi feel proud of miself, and give thanks to all my team. Mi feel good to see how we work hard and we see how it pick up. Wi appreciate the blessing. It's a great feeling,” the artiste, whose real name is Javahne Pusey, said.

The single and the video was released on the Boyzie Records/IClips Records imprint on Friday, November 13, 2020. He is now turning his attention towards a barrage of new singles such as Five Questions and Chameleon, both on the Boyzie Records/IClips Records labels.

“For the year 2021, ah whole heap a works coming right now. Ah bare bomb, whole heap a boss moves and progress,” Sanka said.

Since his emergence on the dancehall scene, Sanka has shown a finely tuned knack for weaving together vivid street tales in a way that's honest, addictive, and entertaining.

Sanka grew up in Tavern in the Papine/Kintyre area where he attended Papine High School. When he started doing music, he kept his moniker —Sanka —given to him by people in his community.

His first official song was Charge Up the Bird for Boysie Records, released earlier last year.

Via his partnership with independent record label, I Clips Records and Boysie Records, Sanka now has a platform with which to make his mark on the industry.

“Mi ah come fi carve out my space inna the business,” Sanka said.