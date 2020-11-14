Sanka, Nickiesha have best feeling

Singjay Sanka is currently promoting his collaborative single, Best Wi Eva Feel, which features Nickiesha.

“Me and Nickiesha sit down and meds the song together. Mi just love her vibes from I met her when she was in video with me when she was a dancer on the set of my second video, Bad Position. But when she unleash herself as an artiste, we just work with the inspiration and do this song,” Sanka said.

Released yesterday, Best Wi Eva Feel is on the Boyzie Records/IClips Records imprint. A video for the project was also released.

“The streets say the song buzzing ...ah fire, straight fire,” said Sanka.

Sanka and Nickiesha, who are label mates, said they have been promoting the song on social media.

“We've perform it live for the fans on IG and Facebook, and honestly, mi feel like this ah go be my biggest hit so far, “ he said.

Sanka grew up in Tavern in Papine/Kintyre area. He attended Papine High School and was attracted to doing music.

“From a tender age, I have loved music from ever since mi know myself. It's all I ever wanted to do, I have family members in music and they also inspired me to do this,” the artiste, whose real name is Javahne Pusey, said.

“Back in the days, dem call Mountain Peak Coffee 'Sanka' and that's how I come up with my slang, Steam. We always hot in the streets,” he continued.

His first official song was Charge Up the Bird for Boysie Records, released earlier this year.

Via his partnership with independent record label, IClips Records and Boysie Records, Sanka now has a platform with which to make his mark on the industry.

“With my music ability and with IClips and Boysie Records, mi gone beyond sky, just going to put on hard work. Any artiste want buss, find demself at Boysie Records, and IClips,” he said.