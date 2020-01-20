Sasanya looks to Woodstock

Up-and-coming reggae artiste Sasanya is looking forward to her second appearance at the annual Love at Woodstock show at the Woodstock Beach Bar and Grill in Negril, Westmoreland, on February 14.

“I am really looking forward to making a big impression with the reggae fans in Westmoreland,” she told Jamaica Observer.

Last year she was the opening act for Alaine at the Love at Woodstock show. This year, she will open for veteran reggae band Third World.

“For the past two years I have been concentrating on writing and releasing reggae songs, and that is how I got this show. I believe that reggae music gives your career more longevity and relevance in the international marketplace,” said Sasanya, who is a cabaret singer on the north coast.

Some of her songs include Mama, I Miss You, and Believer.

“I am looking to do a six-song EP later this year and I am aiming to tour Europe for the first time with this EP. I am investing a lot of my own money into the production and hoping for the best,” she said.

Sasanya (full name Sasanya Dawson) was born in Jamaica but migrated to France in her early 20s, where she tried her luck on a reality show. She failed to make it big due to the language barrier.

Sasanya returned to Jamaica in 2010 where she worked at several hotels as a cabaret singer, before experimenting with dance and dancehall music.

Three years ago she achieved her first Billboard placement with Zum Zum, which stalled at 46 on the Billboard Dance Chart. She followed up with Girlie Girlie, a dancehall-flavoured remake of Sophia George's monster hit. Both songs were released by Cottage 9 Records.