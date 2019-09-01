Sasco reaches out

Recording artiste, Agent Sasco, is being lauded for his recent contribution towards the education of two juveniles, who are currently under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.

The entertainer made two donations of $25,000 each to the top boy and top girl at the recent 'We Transform' Sports and Fun Day, held at the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. The boy is a ward at the Rio Cobre facility, while the girl is under the probation system, and is studying at a major institution.

Agent Sasco said as a mentor in the We Transform programme, he believes that rewarding good behaviour will further reinforce and encourage “excellence among these young people, and with the right support, they can achieve their dreams”.

“I am committed to playing my part in ensuring that they are not left behind. It is my hope that others will join me in this movement,” Agent Sasco said.

“We are happy with the help; it went a far way. The client's mother was excited and grateful, because they needed it. It is a good initiative, and we endorse it,” said principal probation officer at the Spanish Town Probation Office, Marja Gay Smith.

She added the gesture is a motivation to the beneficiaries and other wards to “be positive and to do good things”, adding that many times wards have feelings of bewilderment, and “when a public figure can do something like that, it builds their self-esteem”.

For her part, programme manager for the We Transform programme Ella Ghartey, said education is giving wards options for their personal well-being and will help them make positive contributions to the society.

“It is amazing what Sasco has been doing for these children since we engaged him in 2017 to be a mentor and ambassador for We Transform. He has shown such commitment and passion to make a difference in their lives,” she said.

Ghartey further noted that the entertainer has also made donations of electronic game gadgets to the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Centre, and given motivational talks to the wards, which have started to make a difference in theirlife.