Sasco's Loco Riddim builds up steam

THE seven-track various artistes compilation Loco Riddim by Agent Sasco lands at number nine on the US Current Reggae Albums chart. The sales-driven chart is only available via subscription to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Released November 13, Loco Riddim features Loco (remix) by Agent Sasco featuring Kabaka Pyramid and Bounty Killer, So Brutal and Television is the Worst by Chronixx, Ele Way by Elephant Man, No Lie by Iwaata, Step out Bravely by Kelissa, and Rich by Mr Williamz.

This is the third title to chart for Agent Sasco in the United States. He previously hit the Billboard Reggae Albums chart with Theory of Reggaetivity (number three in 2016), and Hope River (number four in 2018).

Elsewhere on the chart, Uprising Live, a set comprising 23 songs from Bob Marley's final tour before he died in May 1981, regains strength to shoot from 15 to number two. The three LP set was released on vinyl for the first time on November 13.

King Tubby's Prophecies of Dub – Various Artistes opens at number eight. It was released on February 14 via UK-based Pressure Sounds. The original version of the album was released in 1976.

Cleveland, Ohio-based, six-member reggae outfit Tropidelic tops this week's chart selling 410 copies of its latest album Of Illusion. The eight-track set was released November 13 via Ineffable Records.

This is Tropidelic's third charting title. Heavy is the Head landed at number three in 2017, while 2019's Here in the Heights topped out at number two.

The long-running Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: Reggae Collector's Edition receives a new lease on life leaping from 10 to four, while Buju Banton's Upside Down 2020 slips from five to six.

Moving now to the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers clock 46 weeks at number one with Legend, while Popcaan's Fixtape inches up to six.

Skip Marley's Higher Place stays put at nine.

On to other Billboard charts, Legend by Bob Marley and the Wailers flies from 79 to 19 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart. It rises from 48 to nine on Top Album Sales and bullets from ten to four on Catalog Albums chart.

Skip Marley's Make Me Feel featuring Rick Ross and Ari Lennox dips 16 to 18 on Adult R&B Songs chart, while Popcaan's Twist and Turn featuring Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR stands firm at 30 on Rhythmic Songs.

Twist and Turn loses steam on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay as it backtracks from 36 to 38. It suffers a similar fate on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop chart inching down from 26 to 27.

Over to the regional reggae charts, Beres Hammond's Call to Duty spends a second week at the top of the South Florida Top 25 Reggae chart. While over at the Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music chart (New York), Nice up the Dance by Kabaka Pyramid is number one.