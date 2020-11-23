Sasi brings SECOND WAVE

My Second Wave is the soon-to-be released album from Malaysian artiste Sasi The Don. According to the deejay, his sixth major project will have an authentic Jamaican flavour.

“What I'm about to create with my sixth album, Second Wave, is to build that bridge with that heart of reggae music and do more with Jamaica and the Caribbean. I also want to do more with reggae artistes in Jamaica and around the world,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Ocho Rios-based musician Othniel “Taddy P” Campbell worked on the first single Humpty Dumpty, which will be out in early December. Written by Sasi The Don, the song shares co-production credits with Malaysian producer and frequent collaborator D'Navigator.

Said Sasi The Don: “ Humpty Dumpty is about making crucial decisions in life. It talks about what has been happening environmentally and politically.”

Growing up Malaysia, Sasi The Don was influenced by reggae music at age 12. He knew from then that music would have been his calling.

“I bring a whole new experience to the table, a whole new level of influence and diversity. Me being in Malaysia, we share a lot in common with Jamaica and the Caribbean. I have been working with Jamaican musicians, and as one reggae artiste to another, we can understand each other easily in music. We all share the same father in reggae music, Bob Marley,” he said.

Sasi The Don has carved out an enviable niche on the Malaysian reggae scene. He has done work with Universal Music India as well as Sony Music International. His five studio albums have reportedly sold in excess of 100,000 copies in Malaysia.

— Kevin Jackson