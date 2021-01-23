Sasi The Don looks to Humpty Dumpty

Malaysian reggae artiste Sasi The Don recently released Humpty Dumpty, featuring Malaysian Rapper Eli.

The song is one of the featured tracks on his soon-to-be released album My Second Wave, which Sasi The Don said will have a strong dancehall flavour.

Sasi The Don hopes Humpty Dumpty and its accompanying video will have a positive impact on the lives of music lovers worldwide.

“We're living in a time when the whole world is experiencing a global pandemic. This is something that none of us has ever experienced before. There's so much confusion and sadness right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected so many people. A lot of people have died because of it and many of us who are still alive are depressed and living in fear. I would like to use this song and its video to lift people's spirit and encourage them not to give up. We can and will put things back together again, ” said Sasi The Don.

Sasi The Don describes the video for Humpty Dumpty as magical.

“The video is wonderful we collaborated with a very big production company called BookXcess. The video was filmed at their venue Sunsuria, Setia Alam in Malaysia. Together we were able to create a magical video. The video also features my daughter, some of my nieces and some of my friend's children. It's a very fun video, it's whimsical and exciting, ” he said.

Ocho Rios-based musician Othniel “Taddy P” Campbell is one of the musicians who worked on Humpty Dumpty.

The song was produced by Sasi The Don and D'Navigator and released on his TuffNLoud Worldwide imprint on December 18. Humpty Dumpty is available on all leading digital platforms including Itunes, Spotify and Amazon.