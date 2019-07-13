Satdehh lives up to billing

Last Saturday's staging of Satdehh was a resounding success, according to organisers and patrons attending the event. It was held at Big Wall on West Kings House Road in Kingston.

Co-promoted by selector Jason “DJ Mac” McDowell, the event saw a large turnout of patrons, whose ultimate mission was to have a good time. And they were not disappointed.

With the likes of sport personalities, such as French footballer Kingsley Coman as well as Leon Bailey and Kyle Butler; promoter Christian Massias; and star of American TV series Power, Michael Rainey Jr in attendance, patrons scurried to get photo ops while hanging out with their friends.

“We had an enormous turnout of over 1,800 patrons. It was indeed a good look and we want to thank all the patrons for their support,” said McDowell.

From lit torches to the banging of decorative zinc fences on the wall inside the venue, patrons were not afraid to show their appreciation when their favourite song was played.

The intensity of the party was maintained thanks to the musical selections of DJ Mac, Bishop Escobar and DJ Antsman, Kashmatic, and Chromatic.

“The highlight of the party was definitely the support from the patrons. Without them, we would be nothing,” said McDowell.

The next staging of Satdehh is scheduled for December at a venue to be announced.