Sauce Perreler looks to future
Dancehall artiste Sauce Perreler has joined forces with high-riding deejay Fully Bad for Keys to the Future .
“I have so much diversity within me musically that I want the world to see. Keys to the Future is just putting my creativity to work. I wanted something different with a new style so I come up with this song,” said Sauce Perreler.
He shared how the collaboration with Fully Bad came about.
“It was a mutual friend of ours that introduced us on a three-way call, and that's when we decided to do the collaboration,” he said.
Christopher King for Money Ina Kyle Records produced Keys to the Future. A video for the track was shot in parts of the United States and Cassava Piece, St Andrew. It was co-directed by Perreler and Brandun Washington.
Sauce Perreler, who describes his style of music as new-age dancehall, recently released Dancing, produced by Jon FX.
“I get inspiration from every genre of music in the world to create my own styles. Most put dancehall music in a box and often, people in dancehall mainly make music about girls, guns anvvd money. But my type of music shows lots of variation that will inspire others to follow suit in a new type of dancehall music that will inspire people all over the world. Not only reggae (as we know it) can inspire, but dancehall reggae can also inspire,” he shared.
Sauce Perreler (given name Gladstone Nelson) got into music from a young age by performing on a sound system Mega Bosch which was operated by his older brother. Originally from the community of Cowley District in northern St Ann, he presently resides in Maryland, USA.
“My father introduced me to the music of Burning Spear and Bob Marley. I also used to participate in DJ competitions with my two older brothers,” he recalled.
Sauce Perreler's previous releases, include Love Pandemic, Hate Love, Ghetto Youth and Meteorologist.
