Scriptiid gets on his way

Up-and-coming singjay Scriptiid is hoping to get his big break with On My Way .

“My hopes for the song is that it will take me to the doorsteps and the eardrums of the people all over the world so I can open that door to more of what Scrptiid has to offer musically and poetically, to bring my talent to light so it may shine how it's supposed to, all in all I want to build that bridge for my music to walk across borders internationally,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The single, released on July 21, is produced by Push Music on the Lot 123 Entertainment label.

The 25-year-old — whose given name is Romario Hanson — has been doing music for 11 years.

“After the passing of my uncle, I found his poetry book and was hypnotised by the thought of how words could be formed to bloom images of beauty and emotions popping off a page and I wanted to not only imitate my uncle but to have the same impact on another human mind with my words as he did with his words. I was then embraced by my uncle's close friend, Romain Teflon Arnette, who took me under his wing,”he said.

“It was also convenient because he lived at the top of the same avenue I lived and so I was there daily or every chance I get was to learn music and how to appreciate it for I was always a lover music as a child it was like I was born with the passion for it and to see first-hand how sounds and different instrumental come together to make a beat as a teenage was a blessing and a privilege not many had at my age, especially being around the likes of Chronixx and to witness the journey into artistry. I would take every beat they (Teflon and Chronixx) made and write songs and poetry to them but never let anyone hear them due to being shy. That's when I started to indulge in my musical journey,” Scriptiid added.

The Calabar High School old boy is a Spanish Town native and migrated to the United States in 2013.

The singjay is set to release an EP this summer titled Last Romantic.