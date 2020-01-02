Sean, Kranium to get Wild 'N Out

For the second time each, singjays Sean Paul and Kranium will appear on American hip-hop comedy series Wild 'N Out .

Recently, the artistes were present at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, where filming for the 15th season of the show took place.

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out is an American sketch comedy and improv television series that was created and hosted by comedian Nick Cannon. It debuted on July 28, 2005 on MTV.

Kranium, whose given name is Kemar Donaldson shared a photo of himself and Sean Paul on his Twitter account and Instagram story recently with the caption, “At work with the legend #Dancehall”.

Both men were sporting branded shirts with the names of the teams they will be representing on the show- 'old school' for Sean Paul and 'new school' for Kranium.

Sean Paul (given name Sean Paul Henriquez) made his debut on the show in season two, episode two which premiered in 2006; alongside international model Tyra Banks. At the end, he performed his hit Temperature.

Kranium on the other hand appeared as a guest on the show more recently, in 2017, on season 10.

The new episode will air sometime in 2020.