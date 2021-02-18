Sean Paul goes Latin, again

Dancehall artiste Sean Paul continues to break ground by tapping into international markets. He is featured on EDM producer Steve Aoki's latest single Mambo .

The Latin-flavoured track debuts at number 41 on this week's Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. The all-star collaboration also features Willy William, El Alfa, Play-N-Skillz, and Sfera Ebbasta.

This is Sean Paul's seventh entry on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. Previously, he was featured on charted songs Rockabye by Clean Bandit featuring Anne-Marie (number two in 2017); Mad Love by David Guetta featuring Becky G (number seven in 2018); Tip Pon It by Major Lazer (number 36 in 2018); Fuego by DJ Snake and Anitta featuring Tainy (number 31 in 2019); Trumpets by Sak Noel and Salvi (number 43 in 2016); and Buscando Huellas by Major Lazer and J Balvin (number 37 in 2017).

Over to the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers clock 58 weeks at number one with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy rises to number two, while Dutty Classics Collection, a 2017 release by Sean Paul re-enters the chart at number three. Interestingly, Dutty Classics Collection was earlier this month certified gold in the United Kingdom for sales of more than 100,000 copies.

Backtracking two places to number four is #7 DJ (7 Dias En Jamaica) by Colombian singer Maluma, while World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are numbers five and six, respectively.

Greatest Hits by UB40 is number seven, Gold by Bob Marley and the Wailers re-enters at number eight, and Skip Marley's Higher Place stays firm at number nine. Fixtape by Popcaan is steady at 10.

Onto the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart (sales data provided by Nielsen Music/MRC Data), the new number one title is Songs of Freedom: The Island Years by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Songs of Freedom: The Island Years, a 3CD/6 LP boxed set was released January 29 via Island Records. It sold 710 copies in its first full week at retail.

World on Fire by Stick Figure moves up two places to number two, while last week's chart-topper #7 DJ (7 Dias En Jamaica) by Maluma dips to number three.

Got to Be Tough by Toots and the Maytals is number four, The House That Bradley Built is number five, and Flores Y Burbujas by El Natty Combo is number six.

The long-running various artistes compilation Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition (Contractor Music Group) slips to seven. The compilation recently topped Apple Music's all-genre album chart in Ghana.

Skip Marley's Higher Place remains at eight, while Buju Banton's Upside Down 2020 shoots from 13 to nine.

Look for the Good by Jason Mraz is firm at number ten, while new at 12 is Can't Get Enough (a four-song EP) by three-member Arizona reggae band The Irie.

On the regional charts, SMH (Social Media Hype) by Tasha T remains at the top of the Rebel Vibez Top Ten Canadian Reggae Chart.

Over on the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart, Ed Robinson's cover of One of the Poorest People remains number one for a third week.

Glory Glory by Sanchez is the new chart-topper on The Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart (New York).