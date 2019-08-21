Sean Paul's new bundle of joy

THIS is the year of Sean Paul. The dancehall deejay, who will be getting an Order of Distinction in October, is now welcoming his second child Remi.

Little Remi was born in a Canada hospital yesterday morning.

Sean Paul's wife, media personality Jodi “Jinx” Henriques, posted an intimate moment between her and the newborn on her Instagram story yesterday morning.

In an interview last week with the Jamaica Observer, the 46-year-old deejay discussed his journey with fatherhood.

“Everyone has always told me how special it is to leave a legacy here on earth. It is the only form of immortality that we know of at this point. It is something that I am very proud of, and of course, there is a lot of anxiety as you worry about how he (his son) will be affected by different things happening here on Earth and in the country itself so I try to be a good parent, leading by example,” he said.

The couple tied the knot in May 2012, after dating for several years, and had their first child, Levi Blaze Henriques, in 2017.

Sean Paul (given name Sean Paul Francis Henriques) is slated to receive the Order of Distinction in the rank of commander (CD) “for contribution to the global popularity and promotion of reggae music” on October 21 at King's House in Kingston.

Some of his most popular songs include Temperature, Get Busy, We Be Burnin' and Deport Them. He has had his fair share of international success and has worked with top acts like Beyoncé, Keyshia Cole, Kelly Rowland, Stefflondon and Dua Lipa.

In 2004, he won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album with Dutty Rock.