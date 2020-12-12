Sean Paul's still busy

It's a busy weekend for Grammy-winning reggae/dancehall artiste Sean Paul. He released two singles — one today and one yesterday. He released R3hab, a remix of Really Love, with KSI, Craig David and Farm Animals today, while Chronicles, produced by Trevor “Baby G” James, was released yesterday.

Also squeezed into the weekend is an appearance on the performance series, Miller Amplified music, organised by beer company Miller Genuine Draft. He is the first dancehall artiste to be featured on the platform.

Yesterday's show premiered worldwide (excluding the United States) on Sean Paul's and Miller Genuine Draft's YouTube pages.

Sean Paul is the fourth artiste to be featured this season, which saw performances from English EDM DJ Jax Jones, American rapper/R&B artiste 6lack and Russian singer Noize MC.

This is his second virtual performance for the year. In May, he performed at Radio 1 Big Weekend UK from his home in Kingston, Jamaica.

December marks a busy month for Sean Paul, as he released the Dutty Rock Label-produced rhythm Swiss Cheese on December 4.

The rhythm features singles from Sizzla Kalonji, Sean Paul, Agent Sasco, Chi Ching Ching, Christopher Martin, Ding Dong and a collaboration from Shaggy and Gyptian.

Sean Paul (full name Sean Paul Henriques) is a former swimmer for Jamaica's national water polo team. He won the Grammy for the Best Reggae Album category in 2003 for his album Dutty Rock. In 2019, he was given an Order of Distinction by the Jamaican government for his contribution to island's music

He known for hit singles such as Gimme The Light, Temperature, Baby Boy, and We Be Burning.