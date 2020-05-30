Search still on for Bunny Wailer's wife

BUNNY Wailer's manager, Maxine Stowe, says the reggae singer's family remains optimistic that his partner of more than 50 years, Jean “Sister Jean” Watt, will return home.

Watt, 70, has been missing since Sunday.

“We're hoping for the best,” Stowe told the Jamaica Observer yesterday. “The people have been supportive and are responding; every small man, that is their concern of returning her to Jah B.”

Bunny Wailer, who suffered a mild stroke in late 2018, is shaken by Watt's disappearance.

“We just have to watch his health in the process. The stress is there, and we just have to manage it,” said Stowe.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Watt — who suffers from memory loss — went missing about 2:00 pm from her Kingston home on May 23. She has not been heard from since.

The dreadlocked Watt is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about five feet tall (152 centimetres) tall. She was last seen wearing a black blouse, brown shirt, and a pair of sandals.

Her disappearance was reported to the Duhaney Park Police Station in Kingston.

The family is also offering a cash reward for her safe return home.

“She is a very special person, in her own right. She is prayerful and spiritual; these people get extra protection, even though they have to go through the dark. We're praying she returns home,” said Stowe.

Watt and Bunny Wailer met as teens in Trench Town. A skilled dressmaker, Watt has designed several outfits for entertainers, including her partner.

On Tuesday, the family took to social media to appeal to the public to assist in Watt's safe return.

“Starting the day with a prayer for the Livingston family that Sister Jean is found today. Meditating positively that she is being cared for by ones, who don't know who she is, but will by the outpouring of support and interest for the Hon Bunny Wailer that it will all come together,” the narrative said in part.

Hailing from Trench Town, Bunny Wailer's given name is Neville Livingston. He is a founding member of The Wailers, which included Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.

His albums include Blackheart Man, released in 1976, and Rock 'n' Groove which came out five years later.

In 2017, the Jamaican Government awarded Wailer its Order of Merit, the country's fourth highest honour. The Government again recognised his contribution to Jamaican music in February 2019 with a Reggae Gold Award.