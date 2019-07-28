Seeing beauty in the mundane

Photographer Ulrick Lawrence sought to give an artistic perspective on common places in Jamaica with the staging of his one-man exhibition dubbed Beauty in the mundane, at Christar Villas in St Andrew.

The works give credence to his own mantra which states that vision is the art of seeing what is invisible to others — and he has used everyday places and objects to bring this home through his photo works.

“There is a certain appeal and wonder in scenes and locations which are considered commonplace. The challenge I give myself is to find, highlight and capture this hidden beauty,” Lawrence told the Jamaica Observer.

He describes himself as a child of Jamaica having lived in several Kingston neighbourhoods, each spanning the socio-economic spectrum of the country. At the age five his father introduced him to the magic of photography. Through self-education and mentorship from renowned photographer Donette Ingrid Zacca, Lawrence used experiences gained during his upbringing to add a special touch to his works.

From a close-up shot of two spiders hidden in a flower, to wide landscapes and colourful stills in-between of city and rural scenery, the variety of works one give a creative visual of the artist's growth and style.

Striking sunrises, colourful sunsets emblazoned across the sky, Lawrence draws viewers into nature and emotes a feeling of peace and tranquillity, enmeshed with simplicity. Stills of ordinary Jamaican life are brought to life with soft sunlight to highlight rich, lush green trees and mountains, crystal-clear seas, juxtaposed against black and white nature shots.

“My style is still evolving, although the common thread appears to be an attraction to dramatic light — the interplay of light and shadows,” Lawrence noted.

“My ultimate dream is to produce a catalogue of works that reflects a variety of landscapes across the breadth of Jamaica, so I would have to say I hope photography will take me throughout Jamaica, particularly into the less-travelled areas,” he continued.

He urges aspiring photographers to be patient with their artistic journey, as it is neither quick nor easy to excel at the craft. One should remain teachable at every level, and make it a point of duty to learn and master the technical side of the craft as well.