Seeing dancehall through Oshane's lens

Director Oshane “Shane Creative” Junior understands that a great music video doesn't just bring a song to life, it helps sustain it.

That's why he is one of leading figures in the new vanguard of music directors who are revolutionising the dancehall game.

“I have a different eye. I use whatever resources I have and make it work, no matter the location. I just have a different perspective and I don't deal with ego; I think that's what sets me apart from others,” he said.

Junior has racked up an impressive resume in dancehall, having directed several videos which have racked up millions of streams online.

He has directed projects including Squash's Trending, Beat Dem Bad (Vybz Kartel featuring Quash), World Government (Vybz Kartel), Crime Lord (Jafrass), Custom (Daddy1) and Clarks (Jahvillani).

He grew up in Grant's Pen and attended Jamaica College. As a teenager, he became intrigued by the camera and the prospect of covering entertainment events. He began borrowing a friend's video camera to pursue this hobby.

“Sometimes his mom would tell me no. I ended up selling my Blackberry phone at the time and my friend Chad Foreman sold his dad's ring and I bought my first camera,” he said.

He began to research the world of film production, editing and video production.

“I take inspiration from Steven Spielberg, Stanley Kubrick, Collin Tilley and Edgar Steves for my own shooting style,” he said.

He got introduced into the dancehall arena when he started shooting for Chi Ching and then he was introduced to Popcaan. He got his first big break when he directed a video called Unruly Camp with Popcaan, Jafrass and Quada. The video was successful, racking up millions of views, and then he began to travel with the Unruly Boss all over the world.