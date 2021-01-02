Serebral makes debut

Serebral has made his debut with the dancehall single, Whine Slow . Produced by Dre Tegs Production, the song was released five weeks ago.

“I do music because I love music and have a passion for it and was always something I wanted to do,” the artiste, whose real name is Jermaine Siddo, said.

Whine Slow is available on all digital download platforms.

“The feedback to Whine Slow has been very good and I am thinking about shooting a video this month cause this is the song I am running with in 2021,” he said.

Serebral grew up in Rose Town in the Kingston 13 area and attended St Andrew Technical High School where he represented the institution at the Manning Cup level. After high school, he played for Boy's Town Under-21, and represented Whitfield Town and Real Mona FC in the Major League.

He migrated to live in the United States in 2009 where he entered the professional soccer league where he had stints at Oceanside FC, Rosedale FC and Fury FC in New York.

He got into construction where he worked for several years before embarking on a music career.

Serebral said he was motivated to do music by the great success of 90s musical icons, including Capleton, Buju Banton, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Admiral Bailey, and Professor Nuts.

“They are all my idols but my direct motivation comes really from three guys in my community who used to clash against each other, sometimes they would imitate Bounty and Beenie Man and it was every young youth dream to be a performer,” he said.

Serebral is excited to walk the path of his musical journey, and wants to hopefully release an EP in the summer of 2021.

“To be honest I don't know when and where the journey will take me personally. It all depends on my fans and the people who love my music. I would love to be on another level but let's see what the future holds,” he said.