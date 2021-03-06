Serebral taking it slow
Serebral is generating a buzz on the local dancehall scene with Whine Slow .
“It surprise me a bit how well it is doing in markets such as London and countries in Africa. The feedback has been amazing in Jamaica, and every selector on the New York dancehall scene is playing it, so it's a great look,” the artiste, whose real name is Jermaine Siddo, said.
Whine Slow was produced by Dre Tegs Production, and released in November 2020 on all digital download platforms.
“The video is in progress. I just want to big up everyone who has been supporting Serebral no matter what part you play,” he said.
He grew up in Rose Town in the Kingston 13 area where he attended St Andrew Primary, and then St Andrew Technical High school where he was a teenage football star who represented the school at the Manning Cup level. After high school, he played for Boys Town Under-21, and represented Whitfield Town and Real Mona FC in the Major League.
He migrated to live in the United States in 2009 where he entered the professional soccer league and had stints at Oceanside FC, Rosedale FC and Fury FC in New York.
He got into construction where he worked for several years before deciding that he wanted to do music. Serebral is excited to walk the path of his musical journey, and wants to hopefully release an EP in the summer of 2021.
“I'm currently working on an EP which will feature about six to eight songs. I still haven't chosen a name as yet, but this EP will reflect my journey from Rose Town to the USA and sum up all my experiences,” he said.
He is also promoting other projects, the latest of which is another single, Good By Herself, which was released by Bossie Music in January 2021.
