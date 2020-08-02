Sevana: 'My best work yet'

Listening to Sevana speak about her latest EP Be Somebody, it is clear that it represents a very personal journey and each of the six tracks are mileposts, moments in time, which have been made public through lyrics, music and melody.

Released last Friday through a collaboration between local outfit In.Digg.Nation Collective and major international music label RCA Records, facilitated through Six Course Records, the project is already generating steam, thanks to the lead single If You Only Knew and the follow up Mango.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer Sevana shared how much of herself she poured into every aspect of Be Somebody, noting that listeners will get an insight into who she is as an artiste and person once they take in the EP.

“My project, Be Somebody, is my best work yet, I put my heart and soul and spirit into it. I curated the visuals and how the entire project came together sonically; couldn't be more proud of it, just ready to share it with everyone now,” she said.

“For the EP, I wanted to add songs that covered various thoughts. When I'm spilling over with feelings I write; when I'm happy I sing; when I'm frustrated I dance to it. It's the first time I've worked with producers who were so open to my direction as far as sounds and instrumentation. I did every harmony and ad-lib arrangement myself. My music finally feels like me,” the singer continued.

Her team assembled a virtual 'who's who' of producers, including Grammy Award winners, to ensure that the project came to life in the best way possible.

“I started the project last year summer and it's been a tumultuous and rewarding ride. I wrote all the songs; they express my feelings and thoughts around people and moments in time. The producers are Charlie, Benjy, Izy, J Vibe, JLL Prod, Paris, Kelsey, Protoje, and me. They've been very good to me and I'm honoured to have worked with them. It's been incredibly progressive, there's a team of over 30 people dedicated to the work and music Indigg artists are producing. They are incredibly detailed, professional and personable — it's been dope getting to know how things work on the international scale with their help.”

In April of this year came word that reggae recording artiste Protoje and two of his young acts, Sevana and Lila Ike, were joining the RCA roster. Sevana's Be Somebody is the second of the projects to be released as Lila Ike dropped her maiden project, The ExPerience, in May, and Protoje's album is expected in a matter of weeks.

Sevana shared that the idea and experience of being signed internationally provided motivation and drive rather than nervousness.

“What I can say is that I was especially motivated to get the project done, because I knew that I had a new level of guaranteed support, it's incredibly reassuring to know that folks with so much power believe in my music and vision.”

For the singer, the EP's title track highlights her journey to becoming an individual and reaching her full potential despite overwhelming feelings of doubt. Phone A Friend is described as a distress call, expressing discontent in tough situations. Set Me On Fire, produced by Protoje, JLL and Paris La Mont Dennis, is a tale of revenge in a relationship, where she turns her tragedy into triumph. Sevana's benediction of how far her love and loyalty would travel on the EP's first single, If You Only Knew, is even more contagious sung in her falsetto. Kelsey Gonzalez, producer and guitarist for The Free Nationals band is at the helm of this track. There is also a gratitude track in Blessed. She picks up the pace with the catchy Mango, which showcases her versatility as she delivers “inna dancehall style”.

This is her second EP. It follows the release of her self-titled project back in 2016.