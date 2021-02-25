Shabba mourns mom's passing

Two-time Grammy-winning deejay Shabba Ranks has requested time to grieve in private as he mourns the loss of his beloved mother, Mama Christie, who died on Tuesday.

The deejay — who now calls New York home — declined the Jamaica Observer's request for an interview, telling an associate that he preferred to stay quiet at this time and use the period to grieve following the death of the 81-year-old matriarch who was born Constance Christie and came to public prominence in the late 1990s along with her son who never failed to acknowledge her in all his media interviews, both locally and internationally.

In 2016, Shabba Ranks was bestowed with the Order of Distinction, and following the investiture ceremony at King's House, he shared his feeling at having his mom on hand to witness this honour.

“When mi look pon Mama Christie, mi jus' know how beautiful life is 'cause she bring mi forth and nurture mi in di right an' proper way so mi could become a progressive man in dis world. Every time mi look pon her mi see progress. Every time mi look pon her, mi see a representation of God Almighty... every time mi look pon her mi just see strength and and niceness,” Shabba told the Observer.

The circumstances which lead to Christie's passing are still uncertain. However, the death of this popular resident of the Corporate Area community of Seaview Gardens has struck a chord with a number of prominent artistes. Dexta Daps — who paid tribute to her generosity of spirit in his hit track Shabba Madda Pot — took to social media to express his sorrow at her passing, posting a string of crying emojis and noting that he was heartbroken.

“This is not happening,” Dexta Daps posted.

Bounty Killer also took to Instagram to share his sorrow at Christie's passing.

“Condolences goes to @shabbaranksofficial and his family on the passing of his mother the beloved Mama Christie rest well Aunty sad street,” he posted on his page.

Beenie Man also shared his condolence on Instagram.

“Sending condolences to Shabba & the family. It's not going to be easy at no point but try to stay strong. Blessings and guidance,” he said.

Beenie Man has had first-hand knowledge of the death of a mother. His mother, Lilieth Sewell, died in September of last year after suffering a stroke.

Shabba Ranks emerged in the 1980s and would go on to become a household name garnering global success. His biggest hit single outside of Jamaica was the reggae fusion smash Mr Loverman. Other big tracks include Housecall with Maxi Priest, Slow and Sexy with Johnny Gill, Respect, Pirates Anthem, Trailer Load A Girls, Wicked Inna Bed, Caan Dun, and Ting A Ling. He won the Grammy award for Best Reggae Album in 1992 for As Raw as Ever and repeated the feat the following year for X-tra Naked.