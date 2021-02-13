Shaddoh Blackz set to turn table
EMERGING dancehall singjay Shaddoh Blackz is eyeing the Billboard charts for his latest track The Table.
“I've been getting good comments. People are mostly attracted to my flows which are always different. I always expect the best for my tracks, so I expect this one to go as far as possibly, even Billboard,” said the artiste, whose given name is Rodeen Tucker.
Produced by Yg Insane Music and Iyon Lion Records, the track was released on January 16. It has an accompanying music video.
“This track is about issues in modern day relationships, such as different goals, cheating and accusations It's not much of a new topic in dancehall but the way I tell the story is extremely different, along with a creative visual to help bring the story to life,” he added.
Recently signed to Yg Insane Music, Shaddoh Blackz has been recording music since he was 12 years old and joined the professional game approximately four years ago.
The 24-year-old Excelsior High School alumnus is also known for the tracks Not Prostitution and Access Denied.
The deejay also explained what makes him stand out in the industry.
“My ability to fuse genres. It gives me a unique flow,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
“My music is mostly old-school dancehall fused with hip hop or trap music. One of my favourite vocalists in dancehall is Tenor Saw,” he continued.
As he prepares for the year ahead, Shaddoh Blackz promises many more projects.
“I have a lot of great works in the pipeline so I would just advise my fans and well-wishers to look out for it,” he said.
