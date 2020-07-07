Shaggy reworks classic

SHAGGY is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his diamond-selling album Hot Shot with a brand new album titled Hot Shot 2020.

The album is due for release this Friday, July 10. It features updated versions of some of his biggest hits across the deejay's catalogue, along with a number of never-before-heard tracks. The release will come in standard and deluxe versions.

“For me to put that record out is a celebration of the journey of what Shaggy has done. Hot Shot was the album that really brought numbers to the game. It brought dancehall to a mainstream audience and on different platforms,” said Shaggy in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Shaggy is currently enjoying mainstream success with the collaboration Banana with deejay Conkarah. The song is doing well on several Billboard charts as well as charts across Europe. It topped the charts in the Netherlands a few weeks ago.

“I was in the process of doing an album when Banana happened”, said Shaggy.

“For Hot Shot 2020 I wanted to modernise songs like It Wasn't Me, Angel, Luv Me Luv Me and take them to turbo, along with my other hits like Boombastic and Oh Carolina. We retained their original energy and brought in different vibes while exploring some sounds we'd never tried before,” said Shaggy.

Under the Sea from Disney's The Little Mermaid, a rendition of Barbadian artiste Eddy Grant's Electric Avenue, a cover of Peter Tosh's Buk-In-Hamm Palace, Primavera featuring Sting, Angel featuring Sting, It Wasn't Me featuring Rayvon, Keep'n it Real, Luv Me Luv Me featuring Amber Lee, Hey Sexy Lady, Strength of a Woman, and Caribbean Plans featuring Rani are some of the tracks which comprise Hot Shot 2020.

The original Hot Shot album, which was released in 2000, topped the Billboard 200 albums chart in America and the UK Albums chart. It was certified diamond for sales of more than 10 million copies, and also earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 30 countries.

44/876, Shaggy's collaborative album with Sting, won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2019. His last studio effort Wah Gwaan? was released last year. It made the top 10 of the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.