Shaggy's 'bombastic' buy

CALL him, Mr Boombastic, indeed! International recording act Shaggy recently plunked down a whopping US$2.15 million for a swanky, near-to-the-ocean 'crib' in Florida.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the five-bedroom residence is located in the Coral Gables area of the Sunshine State.

“[The] new digs span about 5,800 square feet, and the entire floor plan wraps around a courtyard with a fountain and mermaid statue at the center. Inside, living spaces with vaulted ceilings and walls of glass keep things calm with shades of white and tan,” the LA Times reported.

“Custom maple cabinetry and slab granite countertops mark the chef's kitchen. Upstairs, the primary suite tacks on a walk-in closet, spa bathroom and private terrace. It's one of five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms in the split-level floor plan. Outside, the resortlike grounds are made greener by dense landscaping and palm trees. A spacious patio wraps around a swimming pool and spa. Off to the side, a pavilion houses a bar and steam room.”

The property was listed by American real estate company Douglas Elliman.

Shaggy is not the first act in recent times to buy a luxury home in Florida. Stephen Marley, son of late reggae icon Bob Marley, splashed US$3.4 million for two adjoining properties on Southwest 187th Avenue, totalling a sizable 5.6 acres.

According the Miami Herald, his home features seven bedrooms and eight-and-a-half baths, plus two guest houses.

The rustic chic estate includes a media room, pool, tennis and volleyball courts, gym and four-car garage.

Shaggy, whose given name is Orville Burrell, is a two-time Grammy-winning recording artiste. He is known for songs including Boombastic, It Wasn't Me, and Hot Shot.