Shaggy's still hot

FOR the first time since its release 20 years ago, Hot Shot, the diamond-certified album by Shaggy enters the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart at number three.

Hot Shot is the fifth studio album by Shaggy. It was first released in the United States by DreamWorks Records in August 2000, before being re-released in the United Kingdom in February 2001 with a revised track listing.

The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart as well as the United Kingdom's Official Albums Chart.

It has been certified platinum six times in the United States, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Hot Shot has sold more than 10 million copies, and was the second-highest charting studio album of 2001 on the Billboard Year-End charts. It was the best-selling album for that year in Canada.

Since Billboard revised its rules to include streaming, two other titles from Shaggy have made the reggae table this year. They are Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection, which peaked at number two, and Hot Shot 2020 (Deluxe edition), which features a revamp of songs from the 2000 release as well as bonus tracks; it reached number four in July.

On this week's chart, Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers spends a 43rd week at number one.

Kona Town by Hawaiian reggae/rock band Pepper debuts at number two after being released in March 2002. Volcom Entertainment released the 13-track set.

Last year, Pepper topped the chart with Local Motion.

World on Fire by Stick Figure is steady at number four. Also retaining positions from last week are Greatest Hits by UB40 (number five), Set in Stone by Stick Figure (number six), Fixtape by Popcaan (number seven) and Higher Place by Skip Marley (number eight).

Sean Paul pulls a double with Dutty Classics Collection and Dutty Rock, at nine and 10, respectively.

Elsewhere, Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers dips from number 61 to 70 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. It inches down from number eight to nine on the Catalog Albums Chart, while backtracking from number 26 to 53 on Top Album Sales. On the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, Legend slipped from 34 to 36.

Popcaan continues to impact multiple charts. His song, Twist and Turn, featuring Drake and PartyNextDoor, debuts at number 32 on the Mainstream/Hip-Hop Chart, while taking a slight dip from 32 to 33 on Rhythmic Songs.

Twist and Turn steps from 50 to 44 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart.

Skip Marley moves up one place to 15 with Make Me Feel featuring Rick Ross and Ari Lennox on the R&B/Adult Songs Chart. It is his second title on this table; in May, Slow Down featuring HER went number one.

Over on the regional reggae charts, Call to Duty by Beres Hammond is the new number one on The Foundation Radio Network Top 30 (New York) Music Chart. On the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart, People Like You by Gramps Morgan is number one for a third week.