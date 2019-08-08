Shaggy to make splash

Grammy-winning entertainer Shaggy has been selected as the voice of Sebastian, the crab in Disney/ABC's live production of the animated movie, The Little Mermaid.

Titled The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live, the production will air on November 5 when the cartoon celebrates its 30th anniversary. The production will feature a mix of live-action, puppetry, and music.

The Disney remake will also feature Halle Bailey and Queen Latifah.

The Jamaican-born Shaggy takes over the mantle from Samuel E Wright, who previously voiced Sebastian, and provided the lead vocals for Under the Sea, which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1989.

This is not Shaggy's first voice acting role. In 2006, Shaggy voiced the character of Biggie Cheese in the animated movie Barnyard.

Ziggy Marley also had a couple of voice-acting roles. In 2004, Marley voiced Ernie, one of Sykes' (Martin Scorsese) Rasta jellyfish henchmen in Shark Tale. His other credits include Crockadle on an episode of My Gym Partner's a Monkey, the Cheshire Cat in a 2010 episode of Wonder Pets, and Reflux the Knaaren in Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc.

Shaggy, whose given name is Orville Burrell, is best known for hit songs like Oh Carolina (1993), Boombastic (1995), It Wasn't Me (2000) and Angel (2000).

The 50-year-old won in the Best Reggae Album category at the Grammy Awards in 1996 with Boombastic and shared it with Sting for 44/876 in 2019.